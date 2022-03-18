LSO’s March 26th Concert to Promote Harmony

The collaboration between the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra and the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts on Saturday, March 26, will feature music by black composers along with a focus on anti-racism and creating stronger unity in our community. The public is invited to attend to be a part of it. The concert is appropriately titled “All Together Now!”

The concert will be at 7:30 pm in Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase Street in Annapolis. The concert will also feature the three high school winners of the state-wide contest run by the LSO, Kyle Cho, piano, Hyun June Cho, trombone, and Lauren Yoon, violin.

CAAPA will be providing singers Angeli Ferrette, soprano, and V. Savoy McIlwain bass-baritone, to perform with the orchestra, Neal Burks will narrate Aaron Copland’s “A Lincoln Portrait”, and the concert will conclude with the LSO leading the singers and the audience in “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

This concert is being supported by the Caucus of African American Leaders and the Dr. Martin Luther King Committee. The LSO and CAAPA support these organizations and want to contribute to their objectives through this concert.

This concert in March is additionally significant because March is Women’s History Month, and both organizations are headed by exceptional women. The Music Director/Conductor of the LSO is Anna Binneweg and the Executive Director of CAAPA is Terri Allen. The theme of this year’s Women’s History Month is “Providing Healing, Promoting Hope.” What better way to provide healing and to promote hope than through an interracial musical experience led by these two forward-thinking women.

The LSO is central Maryland’s premier community orchestra and is made up of local professionals, teachers, military musicians, exceptional amateurs, and students. They play for the love of making high-quality classical and light classical music for themselves and for their listeners, and they have the development of young musicians as part of their mission.

CAAPA’s mission is “Bringing Color to the Classics!” CAAPA helps promote opportunities for black classical musicians and others in the performing arts through arts performances, education, and outreach. They offer frequent concerts and other events fulfilling this vision throughout central Maryland.

General admission for “All Together Now!” is only $25 and all students and children are free when accompanied by a paying adult. Tickets are available through Maryland Hall at www.marylandhall.org.

Both the LSO and CAAPA are inviting our community to join together and enjoy the harmony.

