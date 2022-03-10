Local Irish Pubs Are Ready to Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day This Year In A Big Way

The Irish Restaurant Company, otherwise known as Galway Bay in Annapolis, Killarney House in Davidsonville, and Brian Boru in Severna Park is gearing up to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in a big way this year!

It should come as no surprise that St. Paddy’s Day is the busiest day of the year for this trio of Irish authenticity. And after 2020 and 2021, they have decided to pull out all of the stops all month long with live music and events at all three locations!

March 1st – Pub Quiz at 7:30 pm

March 6th – St. Patrick’s Day Parade 1:00 pm; Brian Gaffney 4-8 pm

March 8th – Pub Quiz at 7:30 pm

March 10th – Guinness Engraved Glass Giveaway at 7 pm

March 11th – Ciaran Quinn 7-11 pm

March 12th – The Drinker & The Scholar 6-10 pm

March 13th – Ray Weaver 4-8 pm

March 15th – Pub Quiz at 7:30 pm

March 17th – Richard Hayward 12-4 pm; Bobby Seay 5-9 pm

March 18th – Jim Matteo 7-11 pm

March 19th – Sam O’Hare 7-11 pm

March 20th – Ciaran Quinn 4-8 pm

March 22nd – Pub Quiz 7:30 pm

March 27th – Richard Hayward 4-8 pm

And of course, their wonderful Irish menu is available all month long!

March 2nd – Oyster Night 6 pm; Jason Bishop 6-9 pm

March 3rd – Kurt Gibbins 6-9 pm

March 4th – Pete Best 7-11 pm

March 5th – The Loose Cannons 7-11 pm

March 9th – Oyster Night 6 pm; Jason Bishop 6-9 pm

March 10th – Kurt Gibbons 6-9 pm

March 11th – Ray Weaver 7-11 pm

March 12th Ciaran Quinn 7-11 pm

March 13th – Hunt School Dancers 2-4 pm; Peter James 3-7 pm

March 14th – VIP Night 6-9 pm; Guinness Engraved Glass Giveaway at 6 pm

March 16th – Oyster Night 6 pm; Jason Bishop 6-9 pm

March 17th – Sean Pelan (Inside) 12-4 pm; Ray Weaver (Tent) 12-4 pm, Ray Weaver (Inside) 5-9 pm, Jim Matteo (Tent) 5-9 pm

March 18th – John Lusky 7-11 pm

March 19th – Guinness Ripple Art Promo 4-6 pm; Ray Weaver 7-11 pm

March 20th – Peter James 3-7 pm

March 23rd – Oyster Night 6 pm; Jason Bishop 6-9 pm

March 24th – Kurt Gibbons 6-9 pm

March 25th – Peter James 7-11 pm

March 26th – Seamus Kelleher 7-11 pm

March 27th – Peter James 3-7 pm

And of course, their wonderful Irish menu is available all month long!

March 1st – Mike Waskey 6-9 pm

March 2nd – Larry Lay 6-9 pm

March 3rd – Ted Garber 6:30 – 9:30 pm

March 4th – Suzie Mac Duo 7-10 pm

March 5th – Lauren & Rusty Duo 7-10 pm

March 6th – Finbar’s Flight 3- 6 pm

March 7th – PJ & Neal Band Jam 6-9 pm

March 8th – Ray Weaver & Friends 6-9 pm

March 9th – Larry Lay 6-9 pm

March 10th – Ciaran Quinn 6:30-9:30 pm

March 11th – Bryan and Meg 7-10 pm

March 12th – Andy Branigan 7-10 pm

March 13th – Post-Baltimore Parade Party; Jim Matteo 4-7 pm

March 14th – VIP Night Ciaran Quinn 6-9 pm

March 15th – Guinness Ripple At Promo 4-6 pm; Ray Weaver & Friends 6-9 pm

March 16th – Pohemia 6:30-10 pm

March 17th – Finbar’s Flight (Inside) 10:30-2:30 pm; Jim Mateo (Tent) 12-3 pm; Sean Suttell (Inside) 3-6 pm; Michael K (Tent) 3:30-6:30 pm; McGrath Morgan Academy of Irish Dance (Inside) 5 pm; Sean Suttell (Inside) 7-10 pm

March 18th – The Drinker & The Scholar 7-10 pm

March 19th – TonKat Duo 7-10 pm

March 20th – Big Brother’s Porch 4-7 pm

March 22nd – Mark O’Dell 6-9 pm

March 23rd – Larry Lay 6-9 pm

March 24th – Hyland Brothers 6:30-9:30 pm

March 25th – Seamus Kelleher 7-10 pm

March 26th – Michael K 7-10 pm

March 27th – Ben H 4-7 pm

And of course, their wonderful Irish menu is available all month long!

March is your month to get your Irish on and it all starts at Galway Bay, Brian Boru, or Killarney House!

