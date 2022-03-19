Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Local Business Spotlight: Wild Kid Acres

March 19, 2022, 12:00 PM


When you are a USNA graduate and a former Marine and you take a life-changing trip to Africa, what do you do? Well if you are Gerardo Martinez, you buy an overgrown piece of property full of weeds and trash, go on YouTube and learn how to build a home …alone, and then create the coolest, sustainable business you have ever seen.

No joke. Wild Kid Acres was born from a trip to Africa and it is an amazingly educational, and entirely sustainable farmette in Edgewater (just past Camp Letts on the same side).

Come see what true sustainability is. Maybe hang with the emu or do some goat yoga or just some good old farm therapy. A seasonal local farmer’s market? Yup, got that too!

Wild Kid Acres is slowly expanding to allow its message to reach more people. Their foundation is currently raising funds to build an educational pavilion where school and camp groups can come and learn (and have some shelter if it rains).

Have a listen! And then go check them out!

Where to find the DNB...

