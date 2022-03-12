Local Business Spotlight: Fence & Deck Connection

Just over 30-years ago, two local guys started building decks and fences here in Anne Arundel County. At the time, they never dreamt thatwould become the largest and most-respected, locally-owned business in the area!

But here we are. Today, we talk with Jeff Wall who is a managing partner and the VP of Sales and Marketing. who joined his friends nearly a decade ago and has shepherded in some stellar growth.

Fence & Deck Connection now manufactures a lot of their own product giving them control of the process. They maintain separate commercial and residential divisions. They focus tightly on Anne Arundel County. And unbelievably, their crews complete 6 fencing projects and 6 decking projects every day! Plus we find out what sets them apart from other contractors and why they consider themselves specialists in waterfront properties!

If you are considering a deck or fence for your home or business, this should be your first call. Support local. Buy local. Because, as you will see, they support local as well!

Have a listen!

