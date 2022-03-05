Local Business Spotlight: Current Dermatology & Cosmetic Center
Sure we all go to the doc for an annual physical. But are we taking proper care of the largest organ in our bodies? That is where Dr. Molly and Current Dermatology & Cosmetic Center come in!
Dr. Molly Walterhoefer and her brand new practice, Current Dermatology & Cosmetic Center, offer a different type of practice. For one, it is physician-owned and not corporately owned. And Dr. Molly takes a whole health approach to treating and improving your skin.
Medical, surgical, cosmetic, and esthetic procedures are all done on an outpatient basis in their brand new office on Bestgate Road. From cancers to cysts, skin tags, and acne, Current can handle the medical side. But, they can also work on some cosmetic and esthetic treatments as well–botox, micro-needling, fillers, peels, dermabrasion, and even waxing.
If you care about your skin (and we all should), take a look at Current Dermatology & Cosmetic Center and Dr. Molly!
Have a listen!
LINKS:
- Current Dermatology & Cosmetic Center (Website)
- Current Dermatology & Cosmetic Center (Facebook)
- Current Dermatology & Cosmetic Center (Instagram)
- Current Dermatology & Cosmetic Center (LinkedIn)
