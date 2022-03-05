Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Local Business Spotlight: Current Dermatology & Cosmetic Center

| March 05, 2022, 12:00 PM


Sure we all go to the doc for an annual physical. But are we taking proper care of the largest organ in our bodies?  That is where Dr. Molly and Current Dermatology & Cosmetic Center come in!

Dr. Molly Walterhoefer and her brand new practice, Current Dermatology & Cosmetic Center, offer a different type of practice. For one, it is physician-owned and not corporately owned. And Dr. Molly takes a whole health approach to treating and improving your skin.

Medical, surgical, cosmetic, and esthetic procedures are all done on an outpatient basis in their brand new office on Bestgate Road. From cancers to cysts, skin tags, and acne, Current can handle the medical side.  But, they can also work on some cosmetic and esthetic treatments as well–botox, micro-needling, fillers, peels, dermabrasion, and even waxing.

If you care about your skin (and we all should), take a look at Current Dermatology & Cosmetic Center and Dr. Molly!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Tags: ,

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake