Local Business Spotlight: Changing Patterns Psychotherapy

| March 26, 2022, 12:00 PM


Everyone needs a little help every now and then. Today, we speak with Tex Ellis, with Annapolis-based Changing Patterns Psychotherapy.

I had a list of potential topics to discuss when we sat down, but before I knew it, we were covering all sorts of other ground. I guess that is the job of a good psychotherapist.  From his military background to trucking to therapy. Tex taps into his wealth of life experiences and combines it with the training received to help people manage the stresses and issues in their lives.

And you MUST check out his YouTube Channel with all sorts of great Tex Talks (I see what he did there)!

A truly fascinating spotlight for a number of reasons, and it ran a bit longer than usual, but well worth it!

Have a listen!

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

