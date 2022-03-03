Library Marks Women’s History Month with Series of All-Ages Events Across County

The Anne Arundel County Public Library is offering the following programs to celebrate Women’s History Month.

“Picturing Women Inventors” Smithsonian Poster Exhibition

March 1-31 at the Odenton Library

The Smithsonian and the United States Patent and Trademark Office present “Picturing Women Inventors,” a poster exhibition that explores the inventions of 19 highly accomplished American women. Astronauts, computer pioneers, and businesswomen join athletes, engineers, and even teenagers in this remarkable group of inventors.

For all ages

Feminist Activism

Wednesday, March 9 at 7 pm – a virtual event hosted via Zoom

Examples of contemporary and historical feminist activism will be explored. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for this program.

For adults

Amelia Earheart – The Fun of It!

Thursday, March 10 at 7 pm at the Mountain Road Library

Award-winning actress & Smithsonian scholar Mary Ann Jung will portray Amelia Earhart who was much more than just a brave pilot and aviation pioneer. She was also a photographer, truck driver, teacher, nurse and clothes designer who inspired women to follow their dreams. Follow her dangerous career as the first woman to solo the Atlantic and first person to solo the Pacific Ocean.

For all ages

Women Leading Anne Arundel

Thursday, March 10 at 7:30 pm virtual event hosted via Zoom

Join in a discussion with women in leadership roles in Anne Arundel County. Invited guests include Maryland Senator Sarah Elfreth, Delegates Shaneka Henson and Dana Jones, and Anne Arundel County Fire Chief Trisha Wolford. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link for this program.

For teens and adults

Hear Me Roar: Legacy of the Suffragettes

Wednesday, March 16 at 6:30 pm at the Busch Annapolis Library

Women fought for the right to vote for centuries all over the world. Risking insult, abuse, imprisonment, and death, women of all ages wanted to be full citizens. Learn about their history and legacy.

For kids and teens

The Art of Women

Wednesday, March 23 at 6 pm at the Odenton Library

Explore the evolution of women in art from the past to the new pioneers while using the techniques that those women used.

For kids and teens

Women in Space

Thursday, March 24 at 6:30 pm at the Broadneck Library

Join local solar system ambassador Daryl Cooke as she discusses the accomplishments and contributions of women in the space program.

For kids and teens

Author Helaine Becker Presents Pirate Queen: A Story of Zheng Yi Sao

Wednesday, March 30 at 4 pm at Discoveries: The Library at the Mall

Author Helaine Becker will present her book Pirate Queen: A Story of Zheng Yi Sao. Becker will join us virtually in the Discoveries program room for a watch party and there will be a craft to follow the presentation.

For elementary-age children

