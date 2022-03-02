Joss Stone, The Spinners, Samantha Fish to Headline Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival in May

The lineup for the 2022 Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival, being held on Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22, 2022 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland, has been announced! This is a two-day music event to raise money for local charities.

The festival was originally scheduled for 2020 but due to Covid19, the festival was postponed until 2021 and again until 2022. The festival will happen this year, will adhere to any state and local Covid requirements at the time.

2022 Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival Line Up!

Joss Stone

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

The Spinners

Samantha Fish

Bernard Allison

North Mississippi Allstars

Danielle Nicole

Altered Five Blues Band

Elektric Voodoo

Ally Venable

Wayne Baker Brooks

Lil’ Jimmy Reed

Gabe Stillman

Naptown Brass Band

Chesapeake Bay Blues Band w/ Patty Reese, Daryl Davis, Mark Wenner, Dave Chappell, Tommy Lepson

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Chesapeake Bay Events (CBE) held its first festival in 1998. It has quickly gained national notoriety as one of the premier Blues Festivals in the world. Past headliners have included James Brown, Bonnie Raitt, Aretha Franklin, Gregg Allman, John Lee Hooker, and many others.

Outside of providing top-caliber entertainment, the festival also gives all net proceeds to charity. In previous years Special Olympics of MD., Make A Wish of the Mid Atlantic, Camp Face a summer camp for kids with facial anomalies, Special Love’s Camp Fantastic for kids with life-threatening illnesses and We Care and Friends in Annapolis have all been beneficiaries. The festival has raised over one million dollars for charity over the years.

As with most festivals, sponsors are critical to success. This year Bud Light, Katcef Brothers Distributors, and Red Hot and Blue , who have sponsored for over 20 years, are back with the festival again. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Tickets are on sale now. Early bird General Admission one and two-day passes and VIP Packages are available while supplies last. Any tickets purchased in 2020 will be honored in 2022.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB