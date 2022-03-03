Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Jackie Coleman Named New Executive Director at Maryland Hall

| March 03, 2022, 10:59 AM

Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall (Photo: Linked In)

The Maryland Hall Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Jackie Coleman as Maryland Hall’s Executive Director.

Coleman, an experienced nonprofit leader, and advocate for the arts, most recently served as Senior Community Impact Officer at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving in Hartford, Conn. While in that role, Coleman led the organization’s arts strategy and the creation of Catalyst for the Arts, an initiative to help arts organizations develop sustainable programming and operations in response to the COVID pandemic.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

“Maryland Hall’s vision of Art for All resonates deeply with me,” Coleman said. “I am honored to step into this position and build on the organization’s existing legacy while finding dynamic opportunities that bring the arts even further into the community.”

Coleman’s varied career includes roles in education, administration, leadership, and performance – all of which are key to fulfilling Maryland Hall’s mission of Art For All as a regional arts hub.

Coleman earned a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts in Theatre at the University of Connecticut, and a Master of Fine Arts in Theatre from the University of South Carolina. Her career in the arts included serving as Director of Education at Hartford Stage from 2003-09, and Senior Executive Advisor for the Arts at Hartford Public Schools from 2009-14.

“We are honored to welcome Jackie as our new Executive Director,” said Maryland Hall Board of Directors Chair Debbie Mayer. “Her breadth of experienced as an advocate for and leader in the arts is certain to guide us as we strive to fulfill our mission of Art for All at Maryland Hall.”

Coleman will begin later this spring.

