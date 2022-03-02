How Do Most Truck Accidents Happen?

Large vehicles such as trucks can cause immense damage to property, passenger cars, and pedestrians because of their weight and huge size. According to different studies and statistics, the majority of accidents involving trucks occur due to the carelessness of truck drivers and them not paying attention to the road.

Other causes of truck accidents include faulty vehicles, damaged roads, harsh weather conditions, truck company’s lack of responsibility in hiring qualified, skilled, and trained truck drivers. Accidents occur when the truck driver is unaware of the features and practicalities of the truck they are driving.

Car drivers may also be a source of truck accidents if they drive too close to the truck, making fast lane changes, changing the row uninformed, and passing the trucks on their right. Not just that, truck accidents can also occur due to the negligence of the company and manufacturer. Let us look into the causes of truck accidents in a little more detail.

Causes of truck accidents

If the driver is speeding, driving recklessly or carelessly, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or driving while distracted or fatigued, there are high chances the journey will end in a truck accident. These are factors that increase the risk of a truck accident on behalf of the truck driver.

Other risk factors lie at the end of the manufacturer or Truck Company. The truck company hires negligent drivers or those that are medically unfit to drive a truck. The company’s incapability to properly train the truck drivers about the features of the truck and failure to maintain the quality standard of the truck can lead to severe road traffic accidents.

The company is also responsible if it overworks the drivers and does not observe breaks, and gives them time to rest and recover from their long journeys. According to the Highway loss Data institute, long working hours are the leading cause of truck accidents.

When the driver is overworked and fatigued, he may not be able to properly react to a traffic event. He may overreact or underestimate the event leading to a crash. According to FMCSA, defects in truck tires and brakes are a leading cause of truck accidents.

Truck accidents due to car drivers

When a passenger vehicle gets in an accident with a truck, the driver of the passenger vehicle is usually blamed. The most common fault committed by car drivers who come into collision with a truck is underestimating the truck’s size, braking capability, and speed. Common mistakes committed by car drivers around large trucks that lead to road accidents include:

1) Changing lanes on the right side of the truck

2) Changing lanes when the truck is about to make a right turn

3) Driving your vehicle in the area behind and beside the truck where the truck driver can not see your car. These areas are referred to as the “no-zones.”

4) Over speeding near a truck such that you are unable to slow down or stop when a truck starts to change lanes

5) Underestimating the approaching truck’s speed at an intersection and making a left turn right in front of the truck

6) Merging into the traffic such that the truck driver may try to break quickly

7) Passing by the truck with insufficient headway

8) Passing a truck without considering the weather effects such as air turbulence or crosswind

9) Unsafe passing

10) Merging into traffic from the roadside in front of a truck without applying enough acceleration

11) Driving between two large trucks

12) Abandoning your car in the middle of the traffic lane or not removing your nonfunctional car off the highway

If you are a truck driver or a passenger vehicle driver, you should be well aware of all the safety tips and guidelines.

Truck accidents due to truck drivers

Commercial truck drivers are well-trained, patient, and skilled drivers. However, there is always space for mistakes when dealing with such large and heavy vehicles. There are several factors that can contribute to traffic accidents, including:

1) Lack of proper training with regards to safety concerns, driving techniques, and tips.

2) Lack of proper breaks for drivers by the company leads to drivers overspeeding and the vehicle operating consecutively for many hours than advised.

3) Unachievable schedules made by the truck companies encourage the drivers to disregard safety protocols.

What you can do to prevent truck accidents

As a car driver, there are many precautions you can take to protect yourself and your family from accidents with a large commercial truck. You should take care on your behalf even if the majority of the truck accidents are due to the truck driver’s fault. While driving, your full attention should be towards the road, remain within the speed limit imposed, and drive defensively.

A large truck needs greater time and distance to come to a stop or accelerate due to its huge size and heavyweight. A truck also requires more time and space to make a turn. As a car driver, you should drive at a significant distance behind the truck. Do not get too close to the truck; always keep a safe distance.

Also, avoid making any sudden lane changes, overspeeding, driving in the “no-zone,” and start using your indicators. Driving behind a truck is never a good idea as it impedes your visibility of the road and the road situation ahead. Leaving a safe distance between your car and the truck can help you react to traffic lights in time as you are unable to see them driving behind a truck.

You should also keep in mind that trucks and trailers cannot turn and maneuver as quickly as small cars. The truck driver does not have very good visibility and requires more space to maneuver.

The truck might use up to two lanes when shifting lanes or pulling out of an entrance; as mentioned above, trucks as a zone of no visibility should be kept in mind when you are overtaking a large truck.

Always overtake a truck from the driver’s side, which is the left side, so that the truck driver can see you. If you ever get into a truck accident, contact a Truck Accident Lawyer without wasting any time. A truck accident lawyer can help you prove your innocence and get the compensation you deserve.

Get legal help

Whatever the cause may be, it is always a good idea to contact a lawyer right away. Many truck cases can become complex, especially if there are pedestrians and multiple vehicles involved. In order to protect yourself from getting dragged into the complexity, contact an experienced and skilled truck lawyer like the ones at

Derek L. Hall, PC. The lawyer will not only represent you in court but will also talk to the party at fault on your behalf in order to get you the compensation you deserve. The lawyer will also help you calculate and determine the amount of compensation you should get by considering all documents and medical records, and expenses.

