Hospice of the Chesapeake Gala Returns to a Live Gala at Live! Hotel

It’s been three years since Hospice of the Chesapeake held its popular gala. Now that Maryland is beginning to dream about a post-pandemic world, it is time once again to celebrate the incredible and courageous work of our team at An Evening Under the Tuscan Sky Gala. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Live! Hotel at Arundel Mills in Hanover.

The lead sponsors to date include Platinum Sponsor, The Wilburn Company; Gold Sponsors, Greenberg Gibbons Commercial Corporation and The Jim & Linda Humphrey Foundation; Silver Sponsor, The Michael Stanley Foundation Fund; Bronze Sponsors, All Green Management, Pat Taylor; John & Cathy Belcher; Tech USA, Inc., Thomas B. Howell, Sr., Founder; University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center; and the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center; Copper Sponsors, Bay Point Wealth, Bill and Chris Hufnell; Maria Colucciello, DDS; Frost Law Firm, Randy Fisher; HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation; Michael & Tammy Hofmann In honor of Stephen and Challie Samaras; John & Terri Hussman; Mission Escape Rooms, Jason Cherry; Next Day Floors; Purple Cherry Architects; Shore United Bank; Sturbridge Homes; and Lydia Vincek.

Since its all-volunteer beginnings in 1979, the hometown hospice has cared for more than 48,000 hospice patients and hundreds of thousands of family and community members in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties through our wide range of services. In 2020, the organization expanded it care to include the residents of Charles County.

The elegant, fun-filled evening of dinner, drinks and dancing to The Reagan Years is a heartwarming community celebration that serves as the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser. It has as its goal to raise $500,000 through sponsorships, silent, online and live auctions, a special appeal and a drawing featuring stunning pieces donated by Zachary’s Jewelers. A safe and engaging evening is planned with guests’ well-being at the forefront and the event will follow all location and state COVID-19 guidelines at the time of the event.

To learn about sponsorship opportunities, contact Chris Wilson, Director of Advancement at 443-837-1530 or [email protected].

To bid online for silent auction items, visit https://www.32auctions.com/HOCgala2022.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/2022-gala .

