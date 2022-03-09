Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Home Damaged in Eastport Shooting Incident

| March 09, 2022, 11:38 AM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating the latest “shots fired” incident.

On March 9, 2022 at about 12:40 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the area of Madison St and President St for a report of shots fired in the area.  Initially, they did not find any evidence.

However, a secondary caller later reported that her house had been struck with bullets.  Officers responded again and located shell casings in front of the address.

No persons appear to have been injured, however, the home sustained broken windows as well as damage inside of the home.

