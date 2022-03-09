Heritage Learning Center Now Accepting Applications for 2022-23 School Year

After a year-long, pandemic-induced pause, Heritage Learning Center, an award-winning preschool in Annapolis, is now accepting applications for admission for the upcoming 2022-23 school year for children ages 2, 3, and 4.

Since 1985, Heritage Learning Center has worked with preschool children from throughout the area to prepare them for entry into kindergarten in a bustling center tucked just off Forest Drive on the Heritage Baptist Church campus.

But, in 2020, like many other schools, Heritage Learning Center paused in-person learning and finished the school year virtually. Following that, leadership made the difficult decision not to reopen the program for the next school year, in favor of taking time to update the physical facility and restructure the program.

“It has been a monumental year for HLC, even though we haven’t been open for students,” said Vickie Whitley, Preschool Director. “We have made upgrades to the facility, including the all-important air filtration system to ensure the safest environment possible for our students and staff. We have updated our classrooms and curriculum, meeting the Maryland Department of Education Standards for Early Learning. So many wonderful things are ahead and we are excited to welcome families back for the upcoming year.”

Facility improvements include Ion Hepa air filtration systems in all areas; bright new energy-saving lighting; a new efficient heating system; new roof; and freshly painted and updated classrooms.

Heritage Learning Center is now accepting applications for admission for the 2022-23 school year. Classes will be open for children ages 2, 3, and 4, with opportunities for before school care (8-9 am), lunch bunch (noon-1 pm), extended care (3-5 pm), and drop-in care. For the latest information on the application process, sign up for email updates at heritagelearningcenter.org

Heritage Learning Center is non-denominational in its teachings and is an integral part of the ministry of Heritage Baptist Church. Families from all faith communities are welcome. For more information, contact Vickie Whitley, Preschool Director, at 410.263.6680 or see the website at heritagelearningcenter.org

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB