Green Drinks Annapolis Returns To Homestead Gardens!

| March 17, 2022, 07:52 PM

After a two-year pandemic break, Annapolis Green is relaunching its wildly popular social and networking event, Green Drinks Annapolis. Since 2006, the legendary happy hour has brought together academics and government officials, business owners and nonprofit leaders, students, homemakers, artists, and everyday people who share a concern about Climate Change and a desire to mitigate it.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

“Now more than ever, we need to connect, talk about the issues affecting our future, and figure out how we, as a community, can come together for the greater good,” said Annapolis Green co-founder Lynne Forsman.

An informal evening of socializing, collaboration, resource sharing, and fun, Green Drinks has spawned imaginative brainstorming sessions, new friendships, partner collaborations, job opportunities—even first dates!—over the years.

“If you’ve never been to Green Drinks Annapolis before, prepare to be inspired,” said Annapolis Green executive director Maggie Hughes. The event’s casual format and concise programming opens dialog, providing opportunities to engage with other environmentally focused people, organizations, and initiatives.”

  When:  Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm
  Where: Homestead Gardens | 734 Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD
  Cost: A suggested $10 donation at the door will be appreciated!

Long-time Annapolis Green supporter Homestead Gardens will welcome back Green Drinks Annapolis at their Davidsonville location, with support from presenting sponsor Marinalife and in-kind sponsor Grow & Fortify. In celebration of  Maryland Wine Month, libations from local  wineries will be available to taste and  purchase by the glass. RAR Brewing—Annapolis’ newest brewery—will showcase their favorite brews while the very talented Bread & Butter Kitchen will provide appetizers. Good Vibrations Entertainment will be on hand to spin some tunes.

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

