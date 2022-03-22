Governor Hogan Gives Nod to Kelly Schulz for Governor’s Race

Today, during a press event with campaign supporters in Annapolis, Governor Larry Hogan formally endorsed Kelly Schulz to succeed him as the next governor of Maryland. Schulz served in the Hogan administration for seven years as the first female secretary of both the Department of Labor and Department of Commerce.

“If you approve of how we have led Maryland, then Kelly Schulz is your choice for governor,” said Governor Hogan. “With all the progress we have made together, we cannot afford to go back to the days of 43 consecutive tax hikes with jobs and businesses fleeing to other states, and Kelly is the only candidate in this race running to continue moving Maryland in the right direction. She will fight to hold violent criminals accountable, cut taxes, and make sure our children can get the world-class education they deserve.”

Governor Hogan continued: “As a small business owner and Delegate, Kelly Schulz has a proven track record of creating jobs and getting things done. As a member of our cabinet, Kelly was an integral part of our success over the past seven years. I’ve seen firsthand how much she loves our state and how hard she will work for all of our people. I am proud to support her campaign to keep Changing Maryland for the Better.”

“It is a great honor for me to receive the support of Governor Hogan,” said Kelly Schulz. “The governor has been a transformational leader for our state and I thank him for entrusting me with continuing to build upon the tremendous success that our state has experienced and his legacy of accomplishment.”

Schulz went on to say: “Our campaign is about making sure Maryland stays safe, steady, and prosperous while focusing on the issues that Marylanders really care about. Governor Hogan has proven what is possible when you make a commitment to commonsense solutions and not partisan politics. If Marylanders want smart, pragmatic leadership in Annapolis, that is exactly what I am pledging to continue.”

While working for the Hogan administration, Schulz partnered with the governor to advance a number of key initiatives. Working in tandem, Governor Hogan and Kelly Schulz fought for tax relief and advocated for the largest tax cut for small businesses in state history, the RELIEF Act, eliminated or streamlined hundreds of regulations, and established and grew nationally recognized job training and apprenticeship programs. Largely because of this, Maryland now ranks as the most improved state for business.

Prior to serving in the Hogan administration, Kelly Schulz was a successful small business owner and delegate who represented Frederick County. As a member of the General Assembly, Schulz introduced or co-sponsored over $250 million in targeted tax relief that was enacted for Marylanders and focused on keeping communities safe, while expanding economic and educational opportunities for all Marylanders.

If elected as Maryland’s next governor, Kelly Schulz is committed to ensuring that Marylanders will have strong leadership in the governor’s office so that our state can be safe, steady, and prosperous.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS