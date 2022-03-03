Get ready… Annapolis Restaurant Week 2022 is coming!
Annapolis Restaurant Week in Annapolis started fourteen years ago to support local restaurants in the off-season. It is a fun way to support our local restaurants, save a few dollars, have an amazing meal and get out of the house and enjoy time with friends and family. While COVID has presented challenges to us all, our restaurants were hit the hardest; yet they persevered and are here to serve you!
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to treat yourself or your friends to delicious meals at reasonable prices. Reservations are recommended as this is a popular week to dine out or carry out!
This is one of the best times to eat out in Annapolis area restaurants. This year’s event starts on March 20th. The 8-day event runs through Sunday, March 27th, and will feature more than 40 of the Annapolis area’s best restaurants. Those participating in this annual event will be offering price-fixed meal selections for a 2-course breakfast, a 2-course lunch, and a three-course dinner. Select locations will also offer additional bonus items and specials which may include 1/2 price bottles of wine, discounted appetizers, or specialty drinks.
Final details are being hashed out, so stay tuned for more information!
Expected Annapolis Restaurant Week Restaurants (Restaurants in bold have confirmed participation):
- Annapolis Smokehouse & Tavern
- Blackwall Hitch
- Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs
- Café Mezzanotte
- Café Normandie
- Caliente Grill
- Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen
- Chart House
- Federal House Bar & Grille
- Galway Bay Irish Restaurant
- Harry Browne’s Restaurant
- Iron Rooster
- Latitude 38 Waterfront Annapolis
- Lemongrass
- Lewnes’ Steakhouse
- The Light House Bistro
- Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano
- Maggiano’s Little Italy
- McGarvey’s Saloon and Oyster Bar
- The Melting Pot
- Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
- Middleton Tavern
- Miss Shirley’s Café
- O’Learys Seafood
- Paul’s Homewood Café
- Preserve
- Rams Head Tavern
- Reynolds Tavern
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Severn Inn
- Smashing Grapes
- Stan and Joe’s Saloon
- Tsunami
This list is subject to change.
Annapolis Restaurant Week restaurants are currently posting their menus, additional specials, and reservations options online at www.annapolisrestaurantweek.com
