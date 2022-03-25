Fundraising Dinners for Ukraine Next Wednesday

The Irish Restaurant Company, operators of Galway Bay Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar in downtown Annapolis, Brian Boru Irish Pub in Severna Park, Killarney House Irish Restaurant & Pub in Davidsonville, and Pirates Cove Restaurant & Dock Bar in Galesville, have announced one final push this month to raise money for Ukrainian refugees displaced by the Russian Invasion. The IRC will host fundraising dinners at each location on Wednesday, March 30th, offering a three-course meal for $25. A $10 donation from each meal purchased will go directly to Hand To Hand, an organization seeking to provide 50 euros per month to four refugees and their host families in and around the village of Bohunice, Slovakia.

To participate, guests may order from a special fundraising menu featuring a starter, entrée and dessert. These meals are available for dine-in or carryout and will be available at each restaurant location from noon to close on March 30th.

All over Eastern Europe, everyday citizens are being asked to provide aid and housing to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian people fleeing Russian attacks. While most news coverage has focused on the tremendous numbers of refugees flooding the Polish border, smaller countries in the region are welcoming equal numbers per population. As of March 11, the neighboring country of Slovakia with a population of only 5.5 million had already seen 176,000 people cross its eastern border.

The fundraiser kicked off St. Patrick’s week, with donations being made either in-person by customers, or through each restaurant’s online order site. These methods of donation, either in cash or by credit card, will continue through March 30. “The generosity of our customers — and our staff — is already inspiring,” says IRC co-owner Anthony Clarke. “The response has been very positive with some going far beyond the normal in their efforts to raise money.” Clarke and co-owner Michael Galway are particularly proud of one enterprising bartender, Michele Bounds, who used her tips to match customer donations, raising close to $1,000 in a single evening.

For anyone wanting to donate but unable to participate in the March 30th dinner, please visit one of the IRC’s websites to make a credit card donation. Visit the Online Ordering menu and log in or click through as Guest and look for the Ukrainian Fundraiser tab on the menu.

