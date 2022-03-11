Free ArtFest Open House at Maryland Hall on March 27th

It’s a day of creativity and discovering new stories! Explore all that Maryland Hall has to offer at the Annual ArtFest Free Open House on Sunday, March 27 from 1- 4 pm! The United States Naval Academy Band will perform a concert at 4 pm capping off the family-friendly event with a community concert.

Maryland Hall’s ArtFest Open House is a day of creativity – featuring art demonstrations, live music, dance performances, art exhibitions, hands-on activities, and children’s crafts throughout the historic building and its outdoor campus. This FREE Open House showcases the arts at Maryland Hall like no other single day, attracting patrons of all ages. Food, drinks, and ice cream will be available for purchase from The Café at Maryland Hall and Always Ice Cream, and Chevy’s Fresh Mex Food Trucks.

ArtFest is part of Four Rivers Heritage Area’s Maryland Day Celebration activities. Come spend your Sunday afternoon with Maryland Hall and find out what your cultural core is all about!

ArtFest Happenings for Kids & Adults:

Engaging Demonstrations & Mini Workshops from the MD Hall Education Department: Dance, Painting, Portrait Drawing, Glass Fusing, Pottery, YogAlign, Woodturning, Drone Photography

“Seconds Sales” featuring Woodturning pieces, Fused Glass Art and Pottery

Live Painting by Artist-In-Residence Luis Bello

Performances Including Tap, Ballet & Jazz

Hands-On Community Art Project for Children

Exhibiting in the Galleries: Phases+Faces by Luis Bello, ArtReach Exhibition, Teaching Artist Exhibition

New Guided Tours of MD Hall

Self Guided Tours of the Outdoor Campus & Its Public Art

USNA Band Concert

The U.S. Naval Academy Band will close out the ArtFest celebration with a performance showcasing its many ensembles. Under the leadership of Commander Diane E. Nichols, the eclectic program will feature various music styles from chamber music to jazz. Included in the show are works by J.S. Bach, François Devienne, Dave Brubeck, and the still-to-be-determined winning composers of the band’s 2021 ‘Call for Scores’ competition.

All ArtFest activities, including the concert, are free and open to the public. Free advanced registration is recommended for the USNA Band concert to guarantee seating.

COVID-19 Mask Policy: Face masks are required for all ArtFest guests inside Maryland Hall, regardless of vaccination status.

For more information, visit marylandhall.org or call 410-263-5544. Maryland Hall is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis.

