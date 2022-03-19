Four Students Share Grand Award at Science and Engineering Expo

Arundel High School’s Josie Billett, Annapolis High School’s Laiba Farooq, Broadneck High School’s Emily Ernst, and Chesapeake Science Point’s Megan Yeager shared the Grand Award at the 54th annual Anne Arundel County Regional Science and Engineering Expo on Tuesday night. Along with the Grand Award, each student earned the right to represent Anne Arundel County Public Schools at the International Science and Engineering Fair (Regeron ISEF), which will be held in Atlanta in May.

The work of the Grand Winners, as well as the work of all participants, may be viewed in the virtual conference area here.

The Anne Arundel County Regional Science and Engineering Expo is dedicated to promoting science education and recognizing and rewarding student achievement in science. This year’s projects included work presented by young science stars from across the county in grades 6 through 12. In addition to earning awards in their respective categories, students won awards and prizes worth thousands of dollars from organizations such as Armed Forces Communications Association, American Meteorological Society, Clean Air Partners, Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, Society of Women Engineers, and the US Navy/US Marine Corps Office of Naval Research.

A full list of awards and their recipients may be found on the AACPS Science website by clicking on “Awards Program.”

