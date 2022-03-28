Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Exclusive: CBF’s Bands In The Sand 2022 — Who’s Headlining? We Have The Answer

March 28, 2022

Bands in the Sand is back in person this year and the date is June 11th. Once again, along with Founding Sponsor, Boatyard Bar & Grill, Annapolis Subaru returns again as the Title Sponsor.

Each summer a sell-out crowd gathers on the beach, parks their chairs, kicks off their shoes, and supports the CBF at Bands in the Sand. With live music, local cuisine, and cold drinks, this fundraiser is the best party of the summer and supports CBF’s vital mission to save the Bay.

Since 2006, this event has raised more than $3.54 million toward saving the Bay.

Today, we sit down with Billy Sadtler, the General Manager of Annapolis Subaru, and John Rodenhausen, the Director of Major Giving at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) to talk about the event. From when it is, to when you can get your tickets and yes, who will be headlining this year!

Tickets will be available to purchase at 9:00 am:

As to the entertainment, of course, Misspent Youth will take the stage as always. They will be joined by Swamp Donkey this year, and the headliner…. G. Love & Special Sauce!

Wanna hear more?  Have a listen:

Mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate the Chesapeake Bay on June 11, 2022! We hope to see you on the beach this summer, singing, dancing, and saving the Bay!

