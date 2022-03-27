Estonian Choir to Perform “For Ukraine” on March 29 in Arnold

The renowned Estonian choir, Collegium Musicale, will present a free concert on Tuesday, March 29th at 7 pm at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Arnold.

Collegium Musicale was founded by conductor Endrik Üksvärav in 2010. Their repertoire extends from renaissance to contemporary music, including oratorios and operas. A special place in their repertoire belongs to Estonian composers including Arvo Pärt, Veljo Tormis, Erkki-Sven Tüür, Tõnu Kõrvits, and Pärt Uusberg—offering high-level musical emotions.

The U.S. premiere of a new composition, entitled “For Ukraine”, dedicated to Ukraine will be included in the program.

Since its founding, the choir has performed in many concert tours in the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, and Ukraine. The choir is well-known for participating in wide-scale and responsible projects and has won many top awards In Estonia and abroad.

Conductor Endrik Üksvärav is also active as a conductor and vocal soloist in various other countries in Europe, foremost in the Netherlands.

Gloria Dei is located at 461 College Parkway in Arnold, Maryland. The concert is free, and masks are requested. A live-stream option will be available.

The free concert is sponsored by World Artists Experiences in partnership with the Embassy of Estonia. WAE is a non-profit organization that bridges international understanding through citizen and cultural diplomacy.

For additional information see the WAE website at www.WorldArtists.org or email [email protected]

