Electric Buses Coming to BWI

The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved a contract to purchase eight new battery-electric, zero-emission buses to serve travelers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The electric buses will provide shuttle service between the BWI Marshall terminal and airport parking facilities. The Board of Public Works, with Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford sitting in as chair for Governor Larry Hogan, including Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Peter Franchot, approved a $6.86 million contract to purchase the eight 40-foot battery-electric buses.

“The purchase of electric buses is an important element of our statewide strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Governor Hogan. “Maryland is investing in a future that serves the public with the latest technology and environmental responsibility.”

Designed and manufactured by New Flyer of America Inc., the zero-emission buses will feature 24 seats with luggage racks to comfortably accommodate airport passengers. The battery-electric shuttles have no combustion engines, so passengers will experience a smooth, quiet ride between the airport terminal and parking facilities. The bus batteries are designed to provide a range of more than 200 miles per charge. Additional customer service features include USB charging ports. The new electric buses are expected to be delivered to BWI Marshall in about a year.

“These innovative electric buses will reduce greenhouse emissions and operating costs, while also enhancing the passenger experience,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “The new buses represent an important step forward in our efforts to foster sustainability.”

“BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is known for its tremendous customer service and modern, clean facilities. These new shuttle buses reinforce our commitment to deliver the best possible service for travelers,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports, Jr.

Last month, BWI Marshall Airport was honored with a Voice of the Customer recognition from Airports Council International (ACI), recognizing its work to gather and analyze passenger feedback during the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2021, BWI Marshall was named the top North American airport in its size category in ACI’s annual awards, and in June the airport earned Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR accreditation for clean and safe public facilities.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS