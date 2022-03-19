Eastport Shooting Victim Flown to Shock Trauma

The Annapolis Police and Annapolis Fire Departments are on the scene of a shooting in the Eastport section of the city.

At about 8:30 pm on March 18, 2022, residents near the intersection of President and Van Buren Streets called police to report gunshots. Police responded and located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound near the intersection of President and Frederick Douglas Streets in the Eastport Terrace community.

On the neighborhood Facebook page, a neighbor reported hearing two motorcycles speeding away from the scene.

Police have not released any information on the incident just yet. This is the seventh shooting in Annapolis this year, the most recent being a teenager last night along Copeland Street.

Below is the audio of the 14 shots that were fired.

This story will be updated.

