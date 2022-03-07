Doing Business With The MVA Just Got A Bit Easier

Conducting business at the MDOT MVA just got a whole lot easier and more convenient! After completing the deployment of its IT system modernization project known as Customer Connect in December, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) is spreading the word on the many benefits now available to all Marylanders, including greater access to information, enhanced security and the ability to conduct more online transactions than ever before.

“Innovation and technology provide us the ability to provide service that’s accessible, convenient and more personalized, and MDOT MVA is at the forefront of delivering those features to Marylanders,” said Governor Larry Hogan.

In just January alone, customers completed 623,096 transactions by a method other than coming in person into a branch, such as utilizing the MDOT MVA website or at a kiosk. That’s an increase of 23% from November 2021 prior to the Customer Connect deployment.

“We know our customers value their time, and with the rollout of Customer Connect, we are able to give our customers even more flexibility and efficiency – both online and in our branches,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who also serves as Governor Hogan’s Highway Safety Representative. “I’m so proud of the MDOT MVA team and how they continue to deliver premier customer service, especially with their contributions to building, testing and deploying this new system for our customers.”

“Our MDOT MVA staff is working hard to make services more convenient for all Marylanders, and address customers’ specific needs,” said MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. “With the combination of Customer Connect and our efficient appointment-only system at branch locations, MDOT MVA is serving more customers now than it did before the pandemic and giving them premier customer service.”

myMVA Account

The myMVA system allows customers to set up an account that’s unique to their needs. Customers can begin to take advantage of everything myMVA has to offer by visiting the MDOT MVA website and following the steps to create an account. With a myMVA account, customers can access their driver’s license information, check their vehicle registration status, view copies of any correspondence the MDOT MVA has sent to them, check their vehicle emissions inspection program deadlines, and much more. Since December 6, nearly 144,000 customers have created a myMVA account.

Mobile Check-In

To provide additional convenience to Marylanders, MDOT MVA now offers mobile check-in for branch appointments. From a mobile device, customers should click the red “Check-In” button in their latest reminder text or email. Since December 6, 57% of customers have checked in this way.

New Driver’s License Format

Some customers may have already noticed a change to their driver’s license number. Customers receiving a license for the first time in Maryland now receive a driver’s license number with the new MD ID format, which provides enhanced protection of personal information and security. Customers who already have the traditional “Soundex” number will receive a new MD ID at their next issuance, such as a duplicate license transaction or license renewal. MD ID is the same number of digits as a Soundex and will always be cross-referenced back to the original Soundex to retain customer history. Because a MD ID is randomly generated to enhance security, a customer’s MD ID will remain the same, even after a name or credential change.

More Choices for Commercial Driver’s License Holders

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) products now have an 8-year expiration date, the same as non-commercial licenses (with the exception of hazmat endorsements). Additionally, Customer Connect allows CDL holders to submit their medical certificate electronically, and eligible customers can renew online from home, or even on the road.

Additional online services include:

Applying for a 45-day temporary driver’s license or identification card.

Pre-applying for a driver’s license, permit or state identification card through e-services. Customers start the process at home and a barcode is scanned when the customer comes into a branch office with the pre-loaded information.

Submitting a motorcycle safety course completion.

Adding a one-time mailing address in the event a customer needs to have MDOT MVA mail sent to a different address, without impacting the regular mailing or primary residence address on file.

Checking the status of a refund.

Informing customers if they are eligible for online services when making an appointment.

To learn more about Customer Connect and its customer service enhancements, visit https://mva.maryland.gov/online-services/Pages/CustomerConnect.aspx.

In accordance with guidance issued by Governor Larry Hogan, MDOT MVA customers and staff are no longer required to wear masks at branch offices and VEIP stations statewide. Masks are strongly recommended for employees and visitors who are unvaccinated. For more information about MDOT MVA’s response to COVID-19 and additional resources, visit MVA.Maryland.gov.

