David Kellett, Maryland City Elementary PE Teacher In Running For National Award

With state and regional honors already under his belt, Maryland City Elementary School physical education teacher David Kellett may be poised to complete a triple crown of honors.

Kellett, who has been teaching in Anne Arundel County Public Schools for 12 years – all of it at Maryland City – is one of five finalists for the National Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year award from SHAPE America. Kellett began his career teaching fifth grade and found a passion in physical education when he moved there three years later.

“This is a reflection of the outstanding cultural arts team, extended staff, students, and families at Maryland City Elementary School as well as the incredible leadership of the AACPS Health and Physical Education Department,” Kellett said. “It is an absolute honor to be recognized as a representative of my Maryland City school community, the state of Maryland, and the Eastern District.”

Families and students know well the positive impact Kellett has, and it’s not just during physical education class. He leads Maryland City’s Wellness and Family Connections committees and is co-coordinator of the school’s 24 Club, which aims to create new generations of critical thinkers through math games that sharpen skills such as computation, problem-solving, and number and pattern sensing.

“Mr. Kellett is a valued teacher, a respected leader, and a kind and humble person,” Maryland City Elementary School Principal Laura Cooke said. “He genuinely cares about the students at Maryland City, is totally devoted to his craft, and is 100 percent committed to our school community. Mr. Kellett is a role model for other teachers and one of the finest educators with whom I have ever worked. He is one of a kind and a rock star in the eyes of our students!”

Kellett was named Eastern District Physical Education Teacher of the Year in December, an award that came on the heels of the state honor.

“Mr. Kellett takes pride in teaching physical education, and it is evident in every lesson he plans for his students,” said Christiana Walsh, AACPS’ Coordinator of Health, Physical Education, and Dance. “He is passionate, kind, creative, supportive, and caring. These are all characteristics you would observe if you were to walk into his gymnasium on any given day. David is the kind of teacher parents want their children to have, and the kind of role model and advocate that every student deserves.”

SHAPE America is a nationwide organization that provides support to professionals in health, physical education, recreation, and dance. The national award will be announced at its conference next month.

