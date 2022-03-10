Dangerous Flowers – Keep Your Cats Away From Them

Cats are known as bouquet and flower pots destroyers. With chewed stems in their mouths, there are hundreds of videos on social media.

Although they look funny with the stem in their mouth, not all the flowers are safe for them, some may cause severe poisoning or can be fatal. Others can be chewed by cats with no anxiety. Today we are going to tell you about flowers that are good for cats and hazardous ones.

Chrysanthemums

These are some of the most popular flowers – florists state that chrysanthemums are in demand the same as roses. There are a lot of reasons for that: chrysanthemums look really gentle and their bouquets are lush and very good looking, another thing is that you can keep them for a long time, so your cat has enough time to get closer to the arrangement and taste it.

Cats like the smell of chrysanthemums, they aim to taste leaves and stems of it, but that needs to be stopped immediately. Poisoning by chrysanthemums causes irritation of the oral mucosa, diarrhea, convulsions, pulmonary insufficiency, heart failure, and allergic dermatitis. If you notice any of these symptoms do not try to treat them on your own, take your pet to the vet as soon as possible.

Baby’s breath

Baby’s breath is often added to the bouquet as a decorative element. Its small inflorescences set off with bigger buds and complement arrangements. Just a few stems of a baby’s breath are able to turn a simple arrangement of red roses into an unusual present, but not for kitty owners. They better keep themselves away from this kind of bouquets. Baby’s breath poisoning symptoms are usually vomit and diarrhea.

Lilies

Not all types of lilies are dangerous for cats. It is better to avoid arrangements with tiger lilies, “Red Princess”, and day-lilies. The thing is all the parts of the lily are toxic: flowers, stems, leaves, and even the water where flowers were held is toxic. However, the biggest trouble is the pollen that can harm a cat even if it stays away from a bouquet. It is more than enough for a cat to wash themselves up to where the pollen settled to get heart failure, diarrhea convulsions, or allergy. If a few hours after you received a bouquet with lilies your cat started feeling bad, refuses to play and eat, you have to take it to vet immediately.

Daffodils

These spring flowers are poisonous not only for cats but also for dogs and some other pets. Moreover, the toxin is contained in both bulbs and flowers, and leaves. If a cat tries this flower he can face diarrhea, convulsions, and heart failure.

Tulips

These ones are also considered hazardous flowers for cats. But the most toxic parts are tulip bulbs although it is hard for cats to get to them. Anyway, we should not forget that pollen and leaves have allergenic lactones likewise, so it is better not to allow your pet to come. in contact. Tulips can cause allergic dermatitis in cats, toxic poisoning, or interfere with the coordination of movements.

And, also you likely have to shield your pets from bouquets where you see Irises or callas.

Best choice for cat lovers

As it is said classic never gets old, so a rose is the number one choice as a present or just simply for no reason. Roses are absolutely safe for cats, so if once you see your kitty nibbling the stems all you have to worry about is that it can knock over a vase and pour water on itself.

Gerberas do not hurt cats likewise, they are big, bright flowers that can cheer you up, that is why they symbolize joy and happiness. You can easily leave your cat alone with a bouquet of gerberas.

Another harmless option is an orchid. Orchids are loved by all so it can be a nice present bouquet. And cats can try them with no worries for their lives.

Why do cats eat flowers there can be many reasons:

Lack of vitamins and minerals.

Stimulation of the digestive tract. Cats, which are fed with a heavy natural diet can eat plants to clean up the stomach.

Treat and Hunt. Cats are fans of bright colors and unusual shapes, especially young ones.

Stress. Chewing plants can calm kitties, that is why they may be interested in bouquets on occasions like moving, meeting a new owner, or a new pet.

Save your cat from dangerous flowers

A cat will not be interested in flowers if you buy them special herbs that you can find in pet stores. They have enough vitamins and beneficial trace elements for cats not to be attracted by anything else.

Spray a vase with special repellent sprays, they are safe for pets and plants.

Place a vase in a hard-reaching place for a cat. Or you place noisy material around the bouquet to frighten the cat, and offer you an audible warning.

If a cat is reaching out to a bouquet you can scare it away with a loud sound – hands clapping or shaking a can of coins.

For young kitties, physical activity is important – if a kitty has enough toys it will not be attracted by flowers.

In Cyber Florist delivery service, they love cats and don't want any harm to any pets.

If you are about to send flowers to someone you know who has a cat – consider this information as a safety measure.

And if you are looking to order a certain arrangement from their catalog and it contains hazardous flowers for cats, you can use "Custom Order" and indicate which flowers you would like to remove from a bouquet. Their florists will be happy to fulfill your order, considering all your wishes!

