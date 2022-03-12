Dan Cook Named New Director of Marketing and Communications for Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County

After a nationwide search, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Cook as its Director of Marketing and Communications. Cook begins his new position on March 9.

VAAAC Executive Director Kristen Pironis says she’s delighted to welcome Cook to the VAAAC team. “Dan’s impressive track record in tourism marketing makes him the perfect fit for Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County as the hospitality and tourism industry continues on its road to full economic recovery. He’ll play a major role as we seek to identify and promote new tourism products, increase visitor spend, and enhance the visitor experience,” says Pironis.

Cook brings more than 20 years of destination retail, tourism, and placemaking experience to his new position. He served most recently as Acting Director of Tourism for the Prince William County Office of Tourism (d/b/a/ Visit Prince William, VA). During his six-year tenure and in his acting role, Cook oversaw the marketing, administration, public relations, sports tourism, grant writing, and sales tourism programs within the County’s Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department. He led the Office of Tourism through Destination International’s accreditation process and was named Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) Employee of the Year by the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association.

Prior to marketing Prince William County, Cook served as Director of Retail Marketing at Lerner Enterprises in Rockville, Maryland, and as Assistant Marketing Manager and Tourism Marketing Manager for the Kravco/Simon Property Group’s King of Prussia Mall. His responsibilities for the Philadelphia-based property included international tourism and motorcoach tour and travel. Cook’s involvement in the tourism industry dates to his college years when he participated in professional internships with Walt Disney World in Central Florida.

“It is an absolute honor to join the talented team at Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County and to serve the community and stakeholders to help drive tourism recovery in Annapolis and throughout Anne Arundel County,” says Cook. “Throughout the interview process, I was impressed with the professionalism of the staff and the abundant tourism product throughout the region. I’m anxious to roll up my sleeves and get to work,” he adds.

The Chicago native got his first taste of Annapolis in 2006 when he moved to Montgomery County and began marketing the Annapolis Harbour Center. “I have always loved Annapolis. Days in Annapolis were always the fun days. I am happy to be back working for a place that I love,” says Cook.

Cook received his Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communications/Public Relations from Southern Illinois University – Carbondale. He, his wife Jessica, and his family plan to relocate to the Anne Arundel County area within the next year.

