City of Annapolis Launches Latina Empowerment Initiative

During International Women’s Week, the City of Annapolis launched a Latina women’s empowerment initiative, “Fuerza Latina.” The program is being organized by Mayor Gavin Buckley’s Office of Hispanic Community Services. Beginning March 8 (International Women’s Day) through December 18 (International Migrant’s Day), the Hispanic community services team will share virtual empowerment videos, forums and know-your-rights information.

The initiative began on March 8 with a short video sharing the story of Natali Quizhpi, a bilingual navigator at the Anne Arundel County Partnership for Children, Youth, and Families who competed in the 2012 London Olympic Summer Games and holds the 1500 meter run national record for El Salvador.

“It is important that we strive to make Annapolis an equitable City,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “I applaud our team’s work to expand outreach efforts to educate, inform, and celebrate the beautiful diversity of our City. Latina women face significant challenges, not only as women but also as people of color and as immigrants. I look forward to seeing this empowerment initiative as it unfolds over the next ten months. And I loved learning Natali’s story!”

Fuerza Latina will highlight Latinas in Annapolis through video storytelling, sharing flyers addressing women’s rights, educating the public through virtual forums, and sharing educational materials that address issues directly affecting Latinas.

“By sharing the stories of Latinas in our community, we hope to uplift and empower women, especially within the immigrant community,” said Laura Gutiérrez, Hispanic Community Services Specialist in the Mayor’s office. “How many times have we actually stopped and taken the time to speak to the person next to us and learn their story? This initiative is our opportunity to take the time to listen, learn and reflect.”

The launch of the initiative comes at a critical time. As we move beyond the immediate health care needs due to the COVID pandemic, City outreach workers have reported that unemployment and domestic violence issues are surging.

For more information on this program or to nominate a woman to be profiled, contact Laura Gutiérrez at [email protected].

