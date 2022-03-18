Child Recovering After St. Patrick’s Day Shooting in Annapolis

UPDATE: 9:48 AM March 18, 2022 (from APD):

Shooting – 1900 block of Copeland Street On March 17th at approximately 9:08pm officers responded to the 1900 block of Copeland Street for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and located one juvenile male shooting victim. The 17 year old victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439 . You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

