Check Out The Annapolis Film Festival 2022 Slate of Films
The Annapolis Film Festival is back in person this year and they are bookending the festival with two films that prominently feature CHOCOLATE.
The opening night film To Olivia stars Hugh Bonneville as the celebrated British author Roald Dahl when he was writing “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and Keeley Hawes as his wife and actress Patricia Neal. The closing day film Peace by Chocolate portrays the inspirational true story of a Syrian refugee family that starts a successful chocolate factory business in Nova Scotia, Canada.
OPENING NIGHT FILM:
- To Olivia – directed by John Hay
CLOSING DAY FILM:
- Peace By Chocolate – directed by Jonathan Keijser
SHOWCASE FILMS:
- African American Experience:
Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over – directed by David Heilbroner & Dave Wooley
- Jewish Experience:
Three Minutes: A Lengthening – directed by Bianca Stigter
The Stories of Us – directed by Monica Levinson
- Environmental Showcase:
The Biggest Little Farm: The Return – directed by John Chester
Our Future Our Fight – directed by Beth Murphy
Toxic Neighbour – directed by Colin Scheyen
- Sailing/Boating Showcase:
Captain Nat Herreshoff’s Enduring Legacy – directed by Gary Jobson & Scott Shucher
True North – directed by Suzie Galler
87 Days – Alone Rowing the Pacific – Lia Ditton & Danielle Sellwood
- Education Day Screening (Private Event for Invited Students):
King Richard – directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green
FEATURE FILMS:
- Aristocrats – directed by Yukiko Sode
- The Bright Side – directed by Ruth Meehan
- Emily the Criminal – directed by John Patton Ford
- Glob Lessons – directed by Nicole Rodenburg
- Last Film Show – directed by Pan Nalin
- A Love Song – directed by Max Walker-Silverman
- Neighbours – directed by Mano Khalil
- Queen of Glory – directed by Nana Mensah
- Rehab Cabin – directed by Kate Beacom & Louis Legge
- The Rose Maker – directed by Pierre Pinaud
- True Things – directed by Harry Wootliff
- Valiant Hearts – directed by Mona Achache
- Yelling Fire in an Empty Theater – directed by Justin Zuckerman
- 892 – Abi Damaris Corbin
FEATURE DOCUMENTARIES:
- Any Given Day – directed by Margaret Byrne
- The Automat – directed by Lisa Hurwitz
- Blind Ambition – directed by Robert Coe & Warwick Ross
- Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale – directed by Aaron Schillinger
- Calendar Girls – directed by Maria Loohufvud & Love Martinsen
- Dear Sirs – directed by Mark Pedri & Carrie Pedri
- Fire of Love – directed by Sara Dosa
- Mija – directed by Isabel Castro
- Into Flight Once More – directed by Adrienne Hall
- Walk With Frank – directed by Ryan Mayers & Matt Mayer
SHORT FILMS:
- Almost A Year – directed by Jamieson Baker
- Apothecaries of Time – directed by B.L. Strang-Moya
- Bacon ‘N’ Laces – directed by Stephen Michael Simon
- Blind Spots – directed by Danny McCrea
- By the Sea – directed by Sarah Stusek
- The Catch – directed by Thais Drassinower
- Connected Off the Grid – directed by Rachel Bujalski
- Cupids – directed by Zoey Martinson
- Dad’s Weekend – directed by Alex R Gillaspy
- Don’t Hold Your Breath – directed by Patti White
- EXT. LOS ANGELES – DAY – directed by Matthew T. Price
- The Feast – directed by Zeb Blair
- For Closure – directed by Mike Peebler
- Gaydream – directed by Brandon Wilson
- I Really Love This Piece – directed by Graham Goldstein
- Kinderland – directed by Amy Grappell
- The Last Marriage – directed by Johan Tappert & Gustav Egerstedt
- Leaving for Holiday – directed by Ariel Goldenberg
- The Legacy Sessions – directed by William D. Ashton
- Long Line of Ladies – directed by Shaandiin Tome & Rayka Zehtabchi
- Love Stories on the Move – directed by Carina Dasoveanu
- Matched – directed by Russell Sorbello
- Maybe Tomorrow – directed by Sunny Bonner
- My Journey Across the Ocean – directed by Madeleine Kelly Toomey
- Night Ride – directed by Eirik Tveiten
- No Man’s Land – directed by Anna Andersen & Gabriella Canal
- Ourselves, In Stories – directed by Marjee Chmiel
- The Right Words – directed by Adrian Moyse Dullin
- Sales Per Hour – directed by Michelle Uranowitz & Daniel Jaffe
- Seeing Someone – directed by Andrew Brian Carter & Katie Page
- Shark – directed by Nash Edgerton
- Silver Screen Suicide – directed by Kyle Hartford
- Still With You – directed by Ryan Livesay
- Straw Man – directed by Alexander Casimir
- Street Poet – directed by Samgar Rakym
- Street Reporter – directed by Laura Waters Hinson
- Studio 210 – directed by Lily Weisberg
- Summer is for Sandcastles – directed by Harris Gurny
- Training Wheels – directed by Alison Rich
- Trustfall – directed by Stefan Witts
- Wonderfully Made – directed by Benita Ozoude
- You Too – directed by Grant James
Individual tickets go on sale March 11th. Passes are on sale now at AnnnapolisFilmFestival.com
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB