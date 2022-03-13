Check Out The Annapolis Film Festival 2022 Slate of Films

The Annapolis Film Festival is back in person this year and they are bookending the festival with two films that prominently feature CHOCOLATE.

The opening night film To Olivia stars Hugh Bonneville as the celebrated British author Roald Dahl when he was writing “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and Keeley Hawes as his wife and actress Patricia Neal. The closing day film Peace by Chocolate portrays the inspirational true story of a Syrian refugee family that starts a successful chocolate factory business in Nova Scotia, Canada.

OPENING NIGHT FILM:

To Olivia – directed by John Hay

CLOSING DAY FILM:

Peace By Chocolate – directed by Jonathan Keijser

SHOWCASE FILMS:

African American Experience:

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over – directed by David Heilbroner & Dave Wooley

Three Minutes: A Lengthening – directed by Bianca Stigter

The Stories of Us – directed by Monica Levinson

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return – directed by John Chester

Our Future Our Fight – directed by Beth Murphy

Toxic Neighbour – directed by Colin Scheyen

Captain Nat Herreshoff’s Enduring Legacy – directed by Gary Jobson & Scott Shucher

True North – directed by Suzie Galler

87 Days – Alone Rowing the Pacific – Lia Ditton & Danielle Sellwood

King Richard – directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green

FEATURE FILMS:

Aristocrats – directed by Yukiko Sode

The Bright Side – directed by Ruth Meehan

Emily the Criminal – directed by John Patton Ford

Glob Lessons – directed by Nicole Rodenburg

Last Film Show – directed by Pan Nalin

A Love Song – directed by Max Walker-Silverman

Neighbours – directed by Mano Khalil

Queen of Glory – directed by Nana Mensah

Rehab Cabin – directed by Kate Beacom & Louis Legge

The Rose Maker – directed by Pierre Pinaud

True Things – directed by Harry Wootliff

Valiant Hearts – directed by Mona Achache

Yelling Fire in an Empty Theater – directed by Justin Zuckerman

892 – Abi Damaris Corbin

FEATURE DOCUMENTARIES:

Any Given Day – directed by Margaret Byrne

The Automat – directed by Lisa Hurwitz

Blind Ambition – directed by Robert Coe & Warwick Ross

Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale – directed by Aaron Schillinger

Calendar Girls – directed by Maria Loohufvud & Love Martinsen

Dear Sirs – directed by Mark Pedri & Carrie Pedri

Fire of Love – directed by Sara Dosa

Mija – directed by Isabel Castro

Into Flight Once More – directed by Adrienne Hall

Walk With Frank – directed by Ryan Mayers & Matt Mayer

SHORT FILMS:

Almost A Year – directed by Jamieson Baker

Apothecaries of Time – directed by B.L. Strang-Moya

Bacon ‘N’ Laces – directed by Stephen Michael Simon

Blind Spots – directed by Danny McCrea

By the Sea – directed by Sarah Stusek

The Catch – directed by Thais Drassinower

Connected Off the Grid – directed by Rachel Bujalski

Cupids – directed by Zoey Martinson

Dad’s Weekend – directed by Alex R Gillaspy

Don’t Hold Your Breath – directed by Patti White

EXT. LOS ANGELES – DAY – directed by Matthew T. Price

The Feast – directed by Zeb Blair

For Closure – directed by Mike Peebler

Gaydream – directed by Brandon Wilson

I Really Love This Piece – directed by Graham Goldstein

Kinderland – directed by Amy Grappell

The Last Marriage – directed by Johan Tappert & Gustav Egerstedt

Leaving for Holiday – directed by Ariel Goldenberg

The Legacy Sessions – directed by William D. Ashton

Long Line of Ladies – directed by Shaandiin Tome & Rayka Zehtabchi

Love Stories on the Move – directed by Carina Dasoveanu

Matched – directed by Russell Sorbello

Maybe Tomorrow – directed by Sunny Bonner

My Journey Across the Ocean – directed by Madeleine Kelly Toomey

Night Ride – directed by Eirik Tveiten

No Man’s Land – directed by Anna Andersen & Gabriella Canal

Ourselves, In Stories – directed by Marjee Chmiel

The Right Words – directed by Adrian Moyse Dullin

Sales Per Hour – directed by Michelle Uranowitz & Daniel Jaffe

Seeing Someone – directed by Andrew Brian Carter & Katie Page

Shark – directed by Nash Edgerton

Silver Screen Suicide – directed by Kyle Hartford

Still With You – directed by Ryan Livesay

Straw Man – directed by Alexander Casimir

Street Poet – directed by Samgar Rakym

Street Reporter – directed by Laura Waters Hinson

Studio 210 – directed by Lily Weisberg

Summer is for Sandcastles – directed by Harris Gurny

Training Wheels – directed by Alison Rich

Trustfall – directed by Stefan Witts

Wonderfully Made – directed by Benita Ozoude

You Too – directed by Grant James

Individual tickets go on sale March 11th. Passes are on sale now at AnnnapolisFilmFestival.com

