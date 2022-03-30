Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Cat Missing After Fire Causes Significant Damage to Edgewater Home

| March 30, 2022, 09:25 AM

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department has determined that a fire that caused nearly $200,000 in damage to an Edgewater home was accidental.

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, just afte 5:00 pm, neighbors called 911 reporting a house fire in the 2100 block of Shore Drive in Edgewater, Maryland.

First arriving firefighters reported a fire on the exterior back of the home that had extended into the attic space.

It took 65 firefighters from Anne Arundel, Annapolis and the Naval Academy about an hour to control the fire which was ruled accidental; yet still remains under investigation to determine the point of origin.

The home occupants were alerted to the fire by working smoke alarms. They safely evacuated as neighbors called 911.  The occupants reported that the two family dogs survived, but their cat was still missing.

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake