Cat Missing After Fire Causes Significant Damage to Edgewater Home

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department has determined that a fire that caused nearly $200,000 in damage to an Edgewater home was accidental.

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, just afte 5:00 pm, neighbors called 911 reporting a house fire in the 2100 block of Shore Drive in Edgewater, Maryland.

First arriving firefighters reported a fire on the exterior back of the home that had extended into the attic space.

It took 65 firefighters from Anne Arundel, Annapolis and the Naval Academy about an hour to control the fire which was ruled accidental; yet still remains under investigation to determine the point of origin.

The home occupants were alerted to the fire by working smoke alarms. They safely evacuated as neighbors called 911. The occupants reported that the two family dogs survived, but their cat was still missing.

