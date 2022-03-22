Brooklyn Woman Charged in Home Invasion and Attempted Arson

A 30-year-old Brooklyn woman has been charged by police in connection with a home invasion and attempted arson.

On Monday, March 21, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to an address in the 200 block of Rupert Circle for a home invasion.

The suspect showed up to the home of a juvenile involved in a prior assault involving juveniles.

The suspect poured motor oil on the front steps of the residence and attempted to light it on fire.

The suspect then forced her way into the residence, upon entry the occupants of the house used pepper spray to force the woman to retreat. The suspect was located, arrested, and charged.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB