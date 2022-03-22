Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Brooklyn Woman Charged in Home Invasion and Attempted Arson

| March 22, 2022, 04:41 PM

A 30-year-old Brooklyn woman has been charged by police in connection with a home invasion and attempted arson.

On Monday,  March 21, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to an address in the 200 block of Rupert Circle for a home invasion.

The suspect showed up to the home of a juvenile involved in a prior assault involving juveniles.

The suspect poured motor oil on the front steps of the residence and attempted to light it on fire.

The suspect then forced her way into the residence, upon entry the occupants of the house used pepper spray to force the woman to retreat. The suspect was located, arrested, and charged.

