Brendan Sailing Summer Program Open House Scheduled for March 31st

Brendan Sailing will host a fun, interactive Open House for interested parents and youth to learn about summer sailing programs on Thursday, March 31, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Annapolis Sailing School, home of their Annapolis program. Pizza and refreshments will be served followed by an informative presentation about Brendan Sailing’s Day and Overnight sailing camps in Annapolis and St. Mary’s City. The Meet and greet with parents, past campers, and staff will be followed by a Q&A panel discussion.

“We are excited to offer an opportunity for interested families to meet our staff, meet some past campers and parents, and hear firsthand about the wonderful opportunity our programs offer to youth with learning differences,” said Charlie Arms, Executive Director.

Since 1985, Brendan Sailing has been helping youth with learning differences to realize success. Our programs cater to youth 11-18 with a wide range of learning differences (Dyslexia, Dyscalculia, Auditory Processing Disorder, ADHD, ODD, etc.) Brendan Sailing uses sailing as a foundation for building life skills, self-confidence, and social ability, creating a community where campers are celebrated for their gifts and have the freedom to be themselves.

Taught by US Sailing certified instructors, the Brendan Sailing Curriculum covers an introduction to the sport of sailing with an emphasis on fun and accomplishing personal goals rather than competition. Our instructors use a hands-on approach to teach sailing and seamanship to build confidence and social skills. On the last day of camp, the sailors take their parents out for a sail to show them what they have learned.

To RSVP for the Open House, please contact [email protected] or (443) 995-6375.

