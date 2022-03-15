Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Brendan Sailing Summer Program Open House Scheduled for March 31st

| March 15, 2022, 04:05 PM

Brendan Sailing will host a fun, interactive Open House for interested parents and youth to learn about summer sailing programs on Thursday, March 31, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Annapolis Sailing School, home of their Annapolis program.   Pizza and refreshments will be served followed by an informative presentation about Brendan Sailing’s Day and Overnight sailing camps in Annapolis and St. Mary’s City. The Meet and greet with parents, past campers, and staff will be followed by a Q&A panel discussion.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

“We are excited to offer an opportunity for interested families to meet our staff, meet some past campers and parents, and hear firsthand about the wonderful opportunity our programs offer to youth with learning differences,” said Charlie Arms, Executive Director.

Since 1985, Brendan Sailing has been helping youth with learning differences to realize success. Our programs cater to youth 11-18 with a wide range of learning differences (Dyslexia, Dyscalculia, Auditory Processing Disorder, ADHD, ODD, etc.)  Brendan Sailing uses sailing as a foundation for building life skills, self-confidence, and social ability, creating a community where campers are celebrated for their gifts and have the freedom to be themselves.

Taught by US Sailing certified instructors, the Brendan Sailing Curriculum covers an introduction to the sport of sailing with an emphasis on fun and accomplishing personal goals rather than competition.   Our instructors use a hands-on approach to teach sailing and seamanship to build confidence and social skills.  On the last day of camp, the sailors take their parents out for a sail to show them what they have learned.

To RSVP for the Open House, please contact [email protected] or (443) 995-6375.

Category: Boating, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake