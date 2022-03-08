 Brendan Sailing Opens Applications for 2022 Summer Camps for Youth with Learning Differences 

Brendan Sailing is excited to announce applications are open for the 2022 Summer Camp Season! Designed for youth 11-18 with learning differences, Brendan will feature both one and two-week camp programs at their Bembe Beach location in Annapolis, commencing June 20th. The addition of two TAZ dinghies will offer the opportunity for more campers to get on the water and develop additional sailing skills. Led by US Sailing certified instructors, the Brendan Curriculum covers an introduction to the sport of sailing that includes parts of the boat, maneuvers, navigation, and the Rules of the Road that follows the National On-Water Standards. No sailing experience is necessary. Experienced sailors will have more challenging opportunities to complement their skill level. When not on the water, campers have a variety of recreational and team-building opportunities to promote self-confidence and esteem.

In July, the program moves to Southern Maryland on the waterfront campus at St Mary’s College of Maryland campus. Our St. Mary’s program introduces safe instruction for not only sailing but incorporates the concepts of paddle sports and power boating as well. The feature program is a ten-day overnight camp where participants get the opportunity to stay on-site in St. Mary’s College student housing, take meals in the dining hall, and build confidence through the independence they experience while staying on campus. A day camp program is offered concurrently. Ages 11-18 are eligible for day camp, 14-18 for overnight camp.

An early-bird discount of up to $100 is extended for registration by April 1st. Scholarships are available, as no youth is ever turned down for inability to pay.

Charlie Arms, Executive Director, commented, “We are looking forward to a great summer of fun and learning. We have expanded and upgraded our Annapolis fleet to offer an even more robust and varied sailing experience, and we are looking forward to bringing back the Residential Camp at St Mary’s. As in past years, flexible cancellation policies exist to aid families affected by public health concerns.”

Please go to www.brendansailing.com/programs.html for more information and to apply.

