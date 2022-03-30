Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Bonus Podcast: The Rascals Are Coming, A Few Moments with Felix Cavaliere

| March 30, 2022, 01:33 PM

The Rascals are coming! That was the message on the Shea Stadium scoreboard when The Rascals opened for The Beatles in 1965.  And that in on the marquee at Rams Head On Stage on April 9th!

Felix Cavaliere, Hall of Famer and the co-founder of The Rascals joined me on the phone and we discussed his upcoming show, his new book (Memoir of a Rascal, From Pelham NY to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame), and The Rascals.

The Rascals truly defined the genre of blue-eyed soul with such mega-hits as Groovin’, People Got to Be Free, In the Midnight Hour, and the get-up-off-your-butt-and-dance … Good Lovin’

From having The Beatles opening for The Rascals to his staunch positions on fairness and equality, we covered a lot of ground. When asked about his April 9th show, he simply said “we’re gonna rock the hell out of that place.”  And with that, Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals will be one of the must-see shows of 2022 at Rams Head On Stage!

Have a listen!

