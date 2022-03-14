Bonus Podcast: The 10th Annual Annapolis Film Festival | March 31-April 3

It’s back! In-person! And with a vengeance! The 10th Annual Annapolis Film Festival will return in-person this year for four days from March 31st through April 3rd.

And like we do each year, we sit down with the movers and shakers that make all the magic happen. Today, we are speaking with Patti White and Lee Anderson who founded the festival 10 years ago.

Sit back and have a listen as we talk about the more than 70 films coming to Annapolis and a sneak peek into some of them!

Learn how to fest–from the new and returning venues to the showcases, to the coffee talks, to the panels, and more! Oh, and of course the parties, the directors, the stars, and the red carpet at Maryland Hall!

Passes (recommended) are on sale now as are individual tickets. Don’t delay!

Have a listen!

