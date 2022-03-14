Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Bonus Podcast: The 10th Annual Annapolis Film Festival | March 31-April 3

| March 14, 2022, 12:00 PM

It’s back! In-person! And with a vengeance! The 10th Annual Annapolis Film Festival will return in-person this year for four days from March 31st through April 3rd.

And like we do each year, we sit down with the movers and shakers that make all the magic happen.  Today, we are speaking with Patti White and Lee Anderson who founded the festival 10 years ago.

Sit back and have a listen as we talk about the more than 70 films coming to Annapolis and a sneak peek into some of them!

Learn how to fest–from the new and returning venues to the showcases, to the coffee talks, to the panels, and more! Oh, and of course the parties, the directors, the stars, and the red carpet at Maryland Hall!

Passes (recommended) are on sale now as are individual tickets. Don’t delay!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

#AFF2022

Where to find the DNB...

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake