Bonus Podcast: From The Boatyard Bar & Grill – Rockfish, Bands in the Sand, and Cutwater Margaritas

In this month’s podcast with the beer gurus at Katcef Brothers we hopped over to Boatyard Bar & Grill in Eastport to chat about non-beer, the Shamrock Stroll, and to get a fabulous lunch!

Joining us today was Kevin, the GM of the Boatyard, and Ben Thomas, the beyond-beer guy at Katcef Brothers. We talked about the philanthropy of the Boatyard in their sponsorships of the rockfish tournament (May 1), Bands in the Sand (June 11), and Boatyard Beach Bash (September 10), and of course their fabulous food! And Ben was on hand to let us know about the new non-beer craze..the Cutwater margaritas (pineapple and rum mojito packs), river water, and the new Nutrl lemonade!

As for lunch– highly recommend their classic turkey club!

And if we don’t see you before, we’ll see you at the opening day of rockfish season at the Boatyard Bar & Grill on May 1st.

Have a listen!

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB, Sports