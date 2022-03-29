Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Bonus Podcast: From The Boatyard Bar & Grill – Rockfish, Bands in the Sand, and Cutwater Margaritas

| March 29, 2022, 01:39 PM

In this month’s podcast with the beer gurus at Katcef Brothers we hopped over to Boatyard Bar & Grill in Eastport to chat about non-beer, the Shamrock Stroll, and to get a fabulous lunch!

Joining us today was Kevin, the GM of the Boatyard, and Ben Thomas, the beyond-beer guy at Katcef Brothers. We talked about the philanthropy of the Boatyard in their sponsorships of the rockfish tournament (May 1), Bands in the Sand (June 11), and Boatyard Beach Bash (September 10), and of course their fabulous food! And Ben was on hand to let us know about the new non-beer  craze..the Cutwater margaritas (pineapple and rum mojito packs), river water, and the new Nutrl lemonade!

As for lunch– highly recommend their classic turkey club!

And if we don’t see you before, we’ll see you at the opening day of rockfish season at the Boatyard Bar & Grill on May 1st.

Have a listen!

Where to find the DNB...

Lights On The Bay 2021

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB, Sports

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake