Bonus Podcast: Annapolis Film Festival–Yelling Fire in an Empty Theater

| March 30, 2022, 12:00 PM

Yelling Fire in an Empty Theater will be featured as a spotlight film at the 10th Annual Annapolis Film Festival.  Today, we hopped on the phone with Director, Justin Zuckerman to discuss the film and the festival.

Tickets And Passes Available Here.

The Annapolis Film Festival opens on Thursday, March 31, 2022 and runs through Sunday, April 2, 2022.

Synopsis:
YELLING FIRE IN AN EMPTY THEATER
SATURDAY, 4/2 | 12:30 PM ANNAPOLIS ELEMENTARY
SUNDAY, 4/3 | 12:30 PM MARYLAND HALL | BOWEN THEATER

A recent college graduate arrives in New York City full of youthful naivety and skyscraper-sized expectations. She moves in with an eccentrically inconsiderate couple, finds a temptingly trivial temp-job, and soon earns her first reality check on life in the big city. Made for less than the rent of the Brooklyn apartment where it was shot, this guerilla-chic independent film uses its mini-DV video aesthetic to create an intimate fly-on-the-wall peek into the amusingly awkward lives of young urban bohemians. The inestimable cast gives priceless performances, and Justin Zuckerman’s writing is a treasure trove of golden nuggets of humor and pearls of wisdom in his cynically sincere gem of a debut feature that values talent over a big budget. (USA, 2021, 72 min., Comedy/Drama)

Have a listen!


