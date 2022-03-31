Bonus Podcast: Annapolis Film Festival–Peace By Chocolate

Peace By Chocolate will be featured as a spotlight film at the 10th Annual Annapolis Film Festival. Today, we hopped on the phone with Director, Jonathan Keijser to discuss the film and the festival.

The Annapolis Film Festival opens on Thursday, March 31, 2022 and runs through Sunday, April 2, 2022.

Synopsis:

PEACE BY CHOCOLATE

SUNDAY, 4/3 | 2:30 PM MARYLAND HALL | MAIN THEATER

Life for refugees means losing everything — home, history, and family. Issam Hadhad (played by the late great Hatem Ali) is the best chocolatier and “happiness-maker” in Syria but, when his factory is bombed, the family flees to start a new life in the frozen hinterlands of Antigonish, Nova Scotia. His son, Tareq, an aspiring medical student, wants to resume his studies and become a doctor but is torn between

a Western culture that values individualism and his Muslim upbringing, where tradition and allegiance to the family are deeply rooted. This touchingly poignant film about beginnings and endings tells the real-life story of the Hadhad family striving to make sweet dreams come true with their new taste of freedom in a Canadian community and culture where everything begins to feel possible. (Canada, 2021, 96 min., Comedy/Drama, In English & Arabic with subtitles)

Have a listen!





