Bonus Podcast: Annapolis Film Festival–Peace By Chocolate

| March 31, 2022, 12:00 PM

Peace By Chocolate will be featured as a spotlight film at the 10th Annual Annapolis Film Festival.  Today, we hopped on the phone with Director, Jonathan Keijser to discuss the film and the festival.

Tickets And Passes Available Here.

The Annapolis Film Festival opens on Thursday, March 31, 2022 and runs through Sunday, April 2, 2022.

Synopsis:
PEACE BY CHOCOLATE
SUNDAY, 4/3 | 2:30 PM MARYLAND HALL | MAIN THEATER

Life for refugees means losing everything — home, history, and family. Issam Hadhad (played by the late great Hatem Ali) is the best chocolatier and “happiness-maker” in Syria but, when his factory is bombed, the family flees to start a new life in the frozen hinterlands of Antigonish, Nova Scotia. His son, Tareq, an aspiring medical student, wants to resume his studies and become a doctor but is torn between
a Western culture that values individualism and his Muslim upbringing, where tradition and allegiance to the family are deeply rooted. This touchingly poignant film about beginnings and endings tells the real-life story of the Hadhad family striving to make sweet dreams come true with their new taste of freedom in a Canadian community and culture where everything begins to feel possible. (Canada, 2021, 96 min., Comedy/Drama, In English & Arabic with subtitles)

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

