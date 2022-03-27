Bonus Podcast: Annapolis Film Festival–Emily The Criminal

Emily the Criminal will be featured as a spotlight film at the 10th Annual Annapolis Film Festival. Today, we hopped on the phone with Director, John Patton Ford to discuss the film and the festival.

Tickets And Passes Available Here.

The Annapolis Film Festival opens on Thursday, March 31, 2022 and runs through Sunday, April 2, 2022.

Synopsis:

EMILY THE CRIMINAL

SATURDAY, 4/2 | 8:00 PM MARYLAND HALL | MAIN THEATER

The amazing Aubrey Plaza shows off her serious side taking on the titular role of a woman who gets lured into a credit card scheme to make some easy money and gets caught up in a vicious cycle that becomes impossible to break. This cautionary tale is incredibly timely as it reflects the plight of the working-class population who are at the mercy of the unsustainable gig economy, the impossibly high cost of living, and crushing student loan debt. It also highlights the dangers of technology in our interconnected society that makes it so easy to get scammed but so difficult to pass a background check for an honest job interview. John Patton Ford has crafted a unique modern-day parable — part philosophical crime thriller and part psychological portrait of a Millennial Robin Hood. This is the antithesis of Emily in Paris, the idyllic tv show about a young woman landing her dream job as a brand influencer in France; the Emily in this movie stumbles into a nightmare grift as she falls under the wrong kind of influence. (USA, 2022, 93 min., Drama/Thriller)

Have a listen!





