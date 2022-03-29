Bonus Podcast: Annapolis Film Festival–Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale

Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale will be featured as a spotlight film at the 10th Annual Annapolis Film Festival. Today, we hopped on the phone with Director, Aaron Schillinger to discuss the film and the festival.

The Annapolis Film Festival opens on Thursday, March 31, 2022 and runs through Sunday, April 2, 2022.

Synopsis:

BOBLO BOATS: A DETROIT FERRY TALE

SATURDAY, 4/2 | 2:30 PM MARYLAND HALL | BOWEN THEATER

SUNDAY, 4/3 | 3:30 PM ANNAPOLIS ELEMENTARY

When the Ste. Claire and SS Columbia boats sounded their whistle, every Detroit kid knew it heralded the coming of summer and they would once again feel the magic of ferrying over to nearby Boblo Island Amusement Park where dreams come true. 85 years later, these two sister steamships — the oldest in America — awaken from a deep slumber to find that a devoted team of enthusiasts has set out to rescue them from their deteriorating state. Martha Reeves, the Motown legend with a lilting voice, narrates this revelatory fable-doc that’s full of heart and hard truths about a challenging restoration, the iconic amusement park’s exciting yet whitewashed history, and the intoxicating ways that nostalgia can inspire and blur memories. (USA, 2021, 79 min., Documentary)

Have a listen!





