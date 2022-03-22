Bonus Podcast: 13 Months in Vietnam–Verbatim From Col. and Senator John Astle (Ret)

Most people know him as Senator Astle–the long-serving Maryland Senator who retired in 2017. Some may know him as Delegate Astle, and others as Colonel Astle. But few know him as Lt. Astle, the man who spent 13 months in Vietnam flying rescue and attack missions in an unpopular war. He was awarded two Purple Hearts and received 34 Air Medals.

For 13 months, he recorded “letters” to his family on a cassette tape recorder and these words are now in a new book, Jungle Combat: A Combat Pilot’s Tape Recorded Transcripts from Vietnam 1968-1969.

The book is available now on Amazon and a release party and signing is planned for Mach 29th at Harry Browne’s in Annapolis.

But today we talk about how he got his nickname “Ace”, his worst day in Vietnam, whatever happened to that handlebar mustache, and that cute blonde he flew in for the Christmas party.

This is heavy stuff and offers a peek into a different side of a man I consider a friend who spent (quite literally) his life in service to the public.

Read the book, come to the book signing, and have a listen!

