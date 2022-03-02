Benefits of Using CBD Oil As An Anti-inflammatory for Dogs and Ways To Administer It

Pet owners want the best for their canine friends. Because humans and dogs share a close relationship, it is only natural to feel like we should treat our furry friends as we treat ourselves (when they’re sick, that is).

Just recently, CBD oil has been known as a helpful tool in dealing with different health issues, particularly conditions that are hard to treat. According to reports, the global cannabidiol market will grow up to $55,791.3 million in 2028.

Simply put, CBD is one of the compounds that are typically extracted from hemp plants. If you are not well-versed about it, know that hemp contains minimal levels of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), which can help ease your mind in knowing that CBD oil will not cause your furry friend to get high.

If you are more concerned about the potential effects that hemp can have on your dog’s health, then this article is just right for you.

This article will discuss how CBD oil can be used as a Natural anti inflammatory for dogs.

1) It Helps Alleviate Joint Pains

As mentioned, CBD oil is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. So, if your pet is suffering from joint pains due to osteoarthritis or any condition that may have similar symptoms as those who have arthritis, then using CBD oil can help ease this discomfort.

2) It Promotes a Healthy Heart

Dogs suffering from heart diseases can also benefit from CBD, as studies have shown that it may help promote cardiovascular health.

According to a study, CBD oil blocks chronic inflammation and prevents the development of atherosclerosis, which is a medical condition where there is a buildup of plaque inside the arteries. Through this, CBD oil can reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

3) It Fights Cancer Cells

Cancer can affect anyone and is tough to be detected early on. CBD helps fight cancer cells as it suppresses tumor growth and metastasis.

4) It Keeps Seizures at Bay

As a natural anti-inflammatory for dogs, CBD oil effectively decreases seizure frequency for dogs and puppies with epilepsy. Certain regions already approved CBD oil as a treatment for seizures.

5) It Provides Antioxidant Protection

Another benefit of using CBD oil is its antioxidant effects. As free radicals cause cellular damage, it helps keep these pesky molecules at bay with CBD’s antioxidant properties.

6) It Aids Digestion

If your furry friend suffers from nausea and vomiting due to gastrointestinal issues, then CBD can help provide relief thanks to its antiemetic effect. It improves gut health by reducing inflammation of the stomach

7) It Relieves Symptoms of Anxiety and Depression

If your furry friend has anxiety or depression, CBD can also be helpful thanks to its mood-stabilizing properties. Its anti-anxiety effects help improve overall well-being.

8) It Helps Keep Blood Sugar Levels in Check

CBD can help maintain blood glucose levels, which is helpful for both diabetic and non-diabetic dogs.

9) It improves Immunity

It helps promote a healthy immune system function by inhibiting the growth of pathogenic bacteria, fungus, viruses, and protozoa while promoting the development of essential microbes that are beneficial to your pet’s health.

10) It Promotes Healthy, Younger Skin

Besides its anti-inflammatory properties, CBD can also help improve skin conditions, including dermatitis, by tackling the underlying causes of these issues. If your pet is suffering from psoriasis or any other related disorder, then CBD may help treat the symptoms

11) It Promotes healthy lifestyle in Your Dog

In addition, CBD oil is a natural dietary supplement that may promote your furry friend’s health and wellness. It also helps with stress relief, an essential aspect of overall well-being.

How Does CBD Oil Work In Your Dog’s Body?

In humans, CBD is known for its relaxing and soothing effects. In dogs, the mechanism of action is slightly different as their endocannabinoid system functions differently than humans’.

So, what happens when your furry friend uses CBD? Here’s a quick rundown:

1) The ECS regulates mood and immune responses, so the whole body is affected if there are disruptions in this system.

2) CBD works by interacting with specific receptors found in many parts of your dog’s body, including their brain and immune system.

3) These interactions help promote homeostasis and ease nerve function and pain responses. When the endocannabinoid system is disrupted, you will notice that your dog’s overall well-being is compromised.

4) CBD oil also has the same properties as endocannabinoids, which are cannabinoids naturally produced by the body. As a result, it can provide all of its benefits without causing psychoactive responses and making your dog “high.”

5) It also stimulates other receptors in the body, including serotonin receptors. It helps with your furry friend’s behavior and mood responses, allowing them to relax naturally after taking CBD oil.

Okay, so now that you know CBD oil benefits for dogs, let us show you how to administer it.

How Much CBD Oil Should One Give Their Dog?

There is no universal dosage for CBD oil as the dosage depends on the size and weight of your pet, as well as their symptoms.

However, there are specific general guidelines that can help you decide how much CBD oil to give your furry friend:

Dogs under 10 lbs – 1mg per lb of body weight. The dosage depends on the severity of the condition. If you notice improvement, you can opt to decrease or increase the dosage depending on your pet’s response.

Dogs over 10 lbs – 2mg per lb of bodyweight divided into two doses daily. Just like smaller dogs, monitor their response and adjust accordingly.

CBD is a promising option for treating various health conditions in dogs. CBD oil benefits dogs by helping them improve their overall well-being and making them happier and more comfortable.

As with everything, it is always best to consult with your veterinarian first before giving your pet CBD oil to ensure that you are administering the correct dosage.

Final Thoughts

CBD is one of the best substances you can give your dog to improve their health and treat certain conditions. It provides many benefits from pain relief, improved immune system function, better skin condition management, and more.

So, what are you waiting for? Show some compassion towards your loyal furry friend and give them some high-quality CBD oil today.

