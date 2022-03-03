August T-Mobile Data Breach Rears It’s Head With More Than 1 Million Marylanders

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh urges all Maryland residents impacted by the data breach announced by T-Mobile in August 2021 to take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft.

On August 17, T-Mobile reported a massive data breach compromising the sensitive personal information of millions of current, former, and prospective T-Mobile customers, including individuals who had applied for credit with T-Mobile. The breach impacted more than 53 million individuals, including over 1 million Maryland residents. Among other categories of impacted information, millions had their names, dates of birth, Social Security Numbers, and driver’s license information compromised.

Recently, a large subset of the information compromised in the breach was for sale on the dark web—a hidden portion of the Internet where cybercriminals buy, sell, and track personal information. Many individuals have since received alerts through various identity theft protection services informing them that their information was found online in connection with the breach, confirming that impacted individuals are at heightened risk for identity theft.

Attorney General Frosh urges anyone who believes they were impacted by the T-Mobile breach to take the following steps to protect themselves:

Monitor your credit. Credit monitoring services track your credit report and alert you whenever a change is made, such as a new account or a large purchase. Most services will notify you within 24 hours of any change to your credit report.

Consider placing a free credit freeze on your credit report. Identity thieves will not be able to open a new credit account in your name while the freeze is in place. You can place a credit freeze by contacting each of the three major credit bureaus: Equifax | https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/credit-freeze/ (888) 766-0008 Experian | https://www.experian.com/freeze/center.html (888) 397-3742 TransUnion | https://www.transunion.com/credit-freeze (800) 680-7289

Place a fraud alert on your credit report. A fraud alert tells lenders and creditors to take extra steps to verify your identity before issuing credit. You can place a fraud alert by contacting any one of the three major credit bureaus.

Additional Resources. If you believe you are a victim of identity theft, contact the Attorney General’s Identity Theft Unit for assistance on how to report and recover from it: [email protected] or 410-576-6491.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB