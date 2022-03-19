Audrey’s Back, Single, and Ready to Mingle–But Only Until Tom Get’s Home

Spring peepers, spring showers and skunk cabbage are signs of spring in the Chesapeake region. Still, for many, the long-awaited return of osprey officially kicks off the season. This time of year, millions of viewers also tune in to watch the Chesapeake Conservancy’s wildlife webcams. Chesapeake Conservancy is pleased to begin a new season with explore.org , featuring three live-streaming webcams that take viewers inside the nests of osprey peregrine falcons and great blue herons . The cams are made possible in partnership with the Crazy Osprey Family, Corporate Office Properties Trust, and the owner of the property that is home to the great blue heron rookery.

After careful examination of images, Mrs. Crazy Osprey Man confirmed Audrey’s return to her Kent Island home at approximately 11:50 am on Friday, March 18, 2022, where she awaits her mate, Tom. The Crazy Osprey Family has placed sticks with ribbons throughout their yard, which they anticipate will appear soon on the platform as the osprey begin to build their nest.

“We’re very excited to begin a new season with our partners sharing some of the Chesapeake’s most iconic species with millions of viewers across the globe,” said Chesapeake Conservancy’s spokeswoman Jody Couser. “Check out the Crazy Osprey Family’s blog to learn more about Tom and Audrey at ospreycamerablog.wordpress.com.”

All three webcams can be viewed at www.chesapeakeconservancy.org/webcams.

Great Blue Heron Cam, “Rell & Eddie”

There is a lot of activity at the great blue heron rookery, which hosts between 10 and 12 nests, with several in view of the camera. The two featured herons from one of the nests are named Rell and Eddie.

This year, explore.org and Chesapeake Conservancy had to enlist the services of a tree climber to clean the cam which was covered in bird excrement. “It was just about a complete white-out,” said Couser.

Peregrine Falcon Cam, “Barb & Boh”

Barb & Boh are taking care of two eggs at their scrape in downtown Baltimore on the 33rd floor of 100 Light Street. This building has served as a nesting site for peregrine falcons for more than 35 years. Barb laid her first egg on March 16, 2022, followed by her second egg on March 18, 2022. Barb tends to lay four eggs in her clutch every season.

