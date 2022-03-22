Attorney General Releases Body Cam Footage of Officer-Involved Shooting (GRAPHIC)

The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General has released the body-worn camera footage from a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Danville Court in Crofton Sunday morning

On January 30, at approximately 4:05 a.m., officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the location after a woman called 911 to report that she was having a dispute with her adult son, and he would not let her leave the bedroom.

When officers arrived on the scene, the 911 caller stated that she could not get to the front door and instructed officers to enter the house. Officers forced entry into the home and proceeded to an upstairs bedroom where the caller and son were located. Once inside, officers gave the son commands to get on the ground. When the officers attempted to place him in handcuffs, he began to assault them. During the altercation, an officer deployed their taser, but it did not take effect. An officer then discharged his department-issued firearm, striking the son. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The discharging officer was injured and taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

The below video is graphic:

The IID will generally release body camera footage or dashboard camera footage within 14 days of an incident. The release of the body-worn camera footage in this incident was delayed to ensure witness interviews were not compromised by their viewing of external evidence.

