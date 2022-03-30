Arnold Man Killed While Walking Along Ritchie Highway

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that claimed the life of a 33-yea-old Arnold man.

On March 29, 2022, at approximately 10:20 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 1200 block of Ritchie Highway for a citizen complaint of a pedestrian walking in the northbound travel lanes.

When officers arrived in the area, they discovered a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near the Severna Park Golf Center.

The investigation revealed that a pedestrian, identified as Eric Crawford, 33, of Arnold, was in the travel portion of northbound Ritchie Highway when he was struck by a 2012 Nissan Versa.

The pedestrian was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Preliminarily, pedestrian error is believed to be the primary cause of this crash. The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-8573 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

