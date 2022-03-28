Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for DUI While Driving Unmarked Patrol Car

| March 28, 2022, 10:08 AM

On March 27, 2022, at approximately 8:40 pm. at Solomons Island Road and Mill Swamp Road in Harwood, the Anne Arundel County Police Department stopped a black Dodge Charger for driving erratically.

Police learned the unmarked vehicle belonged to the Sheriff’s Office and was being driven by Corporal James Walker Jr., a 25 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office.  He was off-duty at the time and not in uniform.

Police detected the odor of alcohol and subsequently arrested Walker for driving while intoxicated.  He was processed at the Central Booking and Intake Facility and later seen by a District Court Commissioner. He was released on his own recognizance.

Corporal Walker was immediately suspended with pay pending the outcome of an investigation. An internal review will be completed and the Sheriff’s Office will fully cooperate with State’s Attorney’s Office.

