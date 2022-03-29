Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Anne Arundel County Fireboat Sinks During Training Exercises

| March 28, 2022, 10:34 PM

One of Anne Arundel County’s fireboats sank this afternoon during a training exercise with four people aboard.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is reporting that one of their fireboats sank off of Gibson Island this afternoon in choppy waters and high winds. The crew of four was performing training exercises when the craft started taking on water.

The Department of Natural Resources was first on the scene and was able to rescue the four firefighters and bring them safely back to shore at Sandy Point.

According to the fire department, all four were evaluated and suffered no injuries and were back on the job.

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake