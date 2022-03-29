Anne Arundel County Fireboat Sinks During Training Exercises

One of Anne Arundel County’s fireboats sank this afternoon during a training exercise with four people aboard.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is reporting that one of their fireboats sank off of Gibson Island this afternoon in choppy waters and high winds. The crew of four was performing training exercises when the craft started taking on water.

Fire Boat Incident: All personnel have been rescued and are in good health. Fire Department personnel are actively working with local resources to recover the boat from the water in a safe manner at this time. Thank you to all who assisted in the rescue of our fire personnel. pic.twitter.com/DM5c3pwgvl — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) March 28, 2022

The Department of Natural Resources was first on the scene and was able to rescue the four firefighters and bring them safely back to shore at Sandy Point.

According to the fire department, all four were evaluated and suffered no injuries and were back on the job.

Fire Boat Update: We would like to thank everyone for their support and concern after todays incident. All of the firefighters are doing well and are back at work serving the community this evening. #Aacofddedicated — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) March 29, 2022

