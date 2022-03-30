Annapolis Teen Musicians Coming Together for Ukraine in Benefit Concert This Weekend

Young Hope Annapolis, a group of teenage musicians in the Annapolis area – is bringing hope and aid to Ukraine by showcasing their musical talent at a Benefit Concert this Saturday.

The Annapolis Market House is hosting this event in Downtown Annapolis (25 Market Space, Annapolis, 21401), April 2nd from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The Concert will feature a lineup of talented teenage musicians.

All donations will go to Project Hope, a global humanitarian organization, providing medical resources and assistance to Ukraine. The concert will be live-streamed on the Young Hope Annapolis YouTube channel.

“We, as young people, wanted to find ways to make a difference for Ukraine, even while being 5,000 miles away“, said Jack Shenk, Young Hope Annapolis concert organizer. “We have tons of musical talent here in the Annapolis area, so we decided to hold a benefit concert to encourage people to come together to provide hope and aid for the people struggling in Ukraine.”

“I’m inspired by the young musicians in our community who want to do something after seeing the horrifying images in Ukraine,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “It is always inspiring to see the next generation get involved, take action and work towards making the world a better place. I applaud their initiative and encourage everyone to be generous in their support of this event.”

Can’t make it? Please consider a donation–just scan this QR code!

Participating musicians:

Jack Shenk

Cameron Mae

Sydney Smith

Mackenzie Priddy

Nate Finn

